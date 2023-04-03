Your Guide To Selecting The Best Paint Color Using Color Swatches

There is definitely a right and wrong way of choosing the perfect color for your rooms. Popping into the store and grabbing a can of paint without doing any research is not the way to go about it, that’s for sure.

Painting a room takes a lot of thought, and a hastily selected hue will only leave you unsatisfied with the results. Here is a better process for choosing the right paint color.

Always Choose Two or More Paint Colors from Swatches

When you’re in the paint aisle of a home improvement store, select several different colors to take home. The more, the better! Gathering a large number of sample paint chips will give you more options to choose from.

Once you get home, try visualizing how your room will look in the multiple hues you picked out. The perception of color is strongly affected by varying lighting conditions, so observe how your favorite colors might look during certain times of the day.

A color might look completely different in the light of dawn versus the dimness of the evening. In addition, see how the colors look against the furniture in your room.

Test the Paint Samples

After narrowing down your choices to a handful of two or three finalists, head back to the store and purchase some paint samples. Then, you can test them out on the walls of your home.

The most effective way to understand how a color will look in your room is by applying the paint directly on large sections of the wall.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.