According To This Study, Men Wish They Sound More Casual In Their Emails, While Women Wish They Sound More Confident

Do you tend to overthink the way you compose and write emails to certain people in your life?

For instance, do you worry about what your boss or teacher thinks of your ‘sign off?’ Do you wonder whether you sound too friendly or cold in your emails?

Well, a recent study by Preply has given us a look into how Americans send emails and have used their results to help break down the best ways to start and begin them.

So here’s what you need to know before drafting your next email.

One of the study’s most interesting findings is how men and women send emails. For instance, 41% of women wished they sounded more confident when sending emails.

However, when it came to men, 25% wished they knew how to sound more casual in their emails.

Two significant factors help distinguish the tone of your email – the greeting and the sign-off. As it turns out, they can be a big indicator of how you’re feeling to the recipients.

According to the study, 46% of the participants said they could tell what mood someone was in based on their email greetings and sign-offs.

Participants found that the email greeting that seemed the sternest or the most ‘savage’ is one that has no greeting at all; it just skips to the body of the email. On the other hand, if there is a greeting, it comes off very cold when it’s just for the recipient’s name and a comma or colon.

