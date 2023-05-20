Are Second Chances Realistic? Here’s How To Know If You Should Let Go Of Your Partner After They Cheat

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

The idea of infidelity often feels impossible. It seems inconceivable that your partner, your person, would ever betray you like that.

But, sadly, it happens all too often. And after your heart is shattered, you are both blindsided and left to pick up the pieces all by yourself.

This recovery process can be brutal. All the while, as you tend to your own emotional wounds, you can’t help but wonder about the future of your relationship.

Will you stay with them? Will you give them a second chance? Or will you let go?

These questions seldom have an easy answer.

Instead, the only way to figure out your next steps is to practice some self-reflection and get to the root of your feelings, needs, and intentions.

How To Know If You Should Let Go

Self-reflection can sometimes be fun. Online, we see people from around the globe filling out gratitude journals and creating brain dumps using colorful gel pens and washi tape.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.