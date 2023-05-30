At Her Family’s BBQ, She Made Her Brother Cry After She Pointed Out That He Hasn’t Had A Real Job Since He Graduated From College

This 23-year-old girl has a 21-year-old brother, and they all spent the weekend at their mom’s house for a family BBQ.

She was surprised to see that her brother seemed exhausted the whole time, and he wasn’t interacting with anyone unless someone spoke to him first.

She says that pretty much has been his personality since forever, but her brother seemed to be far more reserved and tired than normal.

She decided to ask her brother how he was feeling, and he responded that he’s alright, but he had been up really late the night before playing video games with a few of his friends.

She shot back at her brother that he should have better planned to go to sleep on the earlier side so he wouldn’t have been so exhausted.

Her brother then mentioned that he could not “help it,” so she stated that he would have more energy if he had a job.

“His demeanor quickly shifted, and he was pretty insulted, but it’s been a recurring argument between us that he needs to get off his (backside) and help our mom with rent, but for some reason, he just doesn’t,” she explained.

“No matter how hard we poke and pet him, he won’t budge. He’s not in college, and the only money he makes is when he goes logging with my dad, which isn’t really a job and only happens a few times a month.”

“Eventually, he started crying and ran to his room. My mom was (mad) at me for ruining the BBQ, which I didn’t expect to happen, and told me I should probably leave.”

