“Diamond Lips” Are A Hot New Beauty Trend, And Here’s How To Achieve The Shimmery Look

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and the gemstone has found its way into our everyday makeup routines.

We’ve been seeing a lot of glittery makeup looks recently, so it’s no surprise that the bright, shiny treasure has become the center of a new fixation for those who consider themselves part of the beauty community.

“Diamond lips” are the most current lip trend circulating TikTok as we speak. It was started by beauty content creator Eva Larosa.

The diamond lips technique provides you with shimmery lips that sparkle in the sunlight but is still subtle enough for daily wear.

And you don’t have to be a beauty guru to get the look. It also doesn’t include anything as complicated as gluing plastic jewels around your mouth.

In fact, you probably already have the necessary products for diamond lips nestled in your makeup bag. All you need is a high-shine, glistening gloss, a nude lip pencil, and a twinkly eye shadow or highlighter.

TikToker Joelle (@makeupxjoelle) is demonstrating how to successfully achieve the style of diamond lips. It’s about to be your fave go-to!

First, Joelle grabs a brush and dabs it into some silvery highlighter. Then, she carefully swipes the highlighter onto her cupid’s bow and in the middle of her bottom lip.

Next, she uses a neutral lip liner to give her lips some shape and definition. Finally, she ties everything together with a clear gloss. If you want to be extra, you can set your lips with a shimmery powder on top of the gloss.

