Experts Suggest That We Should Be Striking A Superhero Pose In Our Adult Lives More Often, And Here’s Why

Remember when you would pretend to be a superhero as a kid?

Maybe you had a fancy cape or would imagine you were wearing a magical super-suit. But do you remember how good you felt when you’d put your hands on your hips and stick your chest up high in a superhero pose?

Well, experts suggest that we should be striking a superhero pose in our adult lives more often.

Although you may look a bit ridiculous, scientists have found research that shows if you take a few minutes out of your hectic day to stop and powerfully pose like a superhero, you may feel a more positive self-perception and feel more confident.

Big fans of the famous television series Grey’s Anatomy may have seen this take place in one of the episodes. There have been a few instances where Amelia Shepherd has been seen standing in a superhero pose before a stressful event.

In a scene where another doctor catches her in the act, Amelia explains that standing in the pose for a few minutes boosts confidence and helps people perform tasks better.

Believe it or not, there is actual science to back the superhero pose method. Not long ago, researchers at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU), the University of Bamberg, and The Ohio State University conducted a meta-analysis study to see how ‘power posture’ or ‘power posing’ affects people psychologically.

Although some of the studies were inconclusive, the researchers found that posing like a powerful superhero did inspire more self-confidence in their subjects. Social psychologist Amy Cuddy has also done a lot of research on how posture correlates with confidence and gave a TED Talk on the power of body language.

In her speech, Amy encourages her audience to try power posing in their daily lives and share how it makes them feel.

