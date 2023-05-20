Guys Open Up About What Pushes Them To Lose Interest On The First Date

Social media has become the go-to spot for communities of women to band together and share stories. And some of the most hilarious “story times” include tales of dates gone wrong, red flags, and dating app faux pas.

But, if you are currently a woman dipping your toe in the dating pool, have you ever wondered what might make men lose interest during first dates?

If so, you are in luck! One hopeful single recently took to Reddit to learn more about men. More specifically, what makes them tick, and what sends them running for the hills?

“Imagine you’re on a date with someone you’re interested in. The date is going well; the conversation is light and fun. What can make you want to leave and never talk to her again?” asked Space-Awareness-7234.

“I can’t seem to understand men, so I’m just looking for some insight into how your minds work?”

Men from around the globe came to the rescue with plenty of answers. And perhaps surprisingly, many of their dating turn-offs were pretty universal.

Negativity Is A “No No”

“Negativity is a turn-off. Complaining about work, life, or people can be a buzz kill. Or just being negative in general without some positivity to balance it out. Outlook on life is important.”

–Murky-Frosting-8725

