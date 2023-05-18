He Canceled The Romantic Vacation He Planned For Himself And His Wife After He Discovered She’s Been Sending A Ton Of Money To Her Adult Son And Ex-Husband

How would you feel if your spouse was giving their ex-partner money every few months?

One man recently canceled a romantic vacation he planned for himself and his wife after he found out she had been giving a lot of money to her adult son and ex-husband.

He’s 45 years old, and his wife is 44. She has a 23-year-old son from her previous marriage to her ex-husband. They’ve been married for a while, and her son has spent most of that time with his dad.

His wife makes significantly less money than him, so he is the breadwinner. They split their living expenses 70/30, with him taking on most of it. When her son was a teenager, he offered to help her support him here and there until he turned 18 and could take care of himself.

However, now that her son is 23, he hasn’t really gotten his life together.

“He decided against college or trade school and hasn’t expressed any interest in starting to figure out a plan for the immediate future, let alone his life,” he explained.

“He floats from job to job, and his father is pretty much the same since the kid graduated.”

So, his wife sends her ex-husband and son money every few months. Every few months, her ex or son calls and asks for a favor or says they need help paying for something, and she always sends them something.

It’s gotten to the point where she doesn’t have as much money to spend on herself or to put toward their household expenses.

