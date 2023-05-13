He Got Stuck Paying A $700 Dinner Bill For His Girlfriend And 6 Of Her Friends, And He Feels Like He Was Taken Advantage Of

A few months ago, when this 34-year-old guy had only been officially dating his 29-year-old girlfriend for two or three weeks, he was invited to a birthday dinner.

Apparently, the birthday dinner was for his girlfriend’s friend and was being held at a Chinese banquet restaurant. So, his girlfriend instructed him to bring cash in order to split the check with the other men at their table.

For context, the dinner was banquet family style– meaning that about 10 people usually sit at one table. Then, they are served between seven and eight courses of food.

For this particular celebration, the birthday girl invited around 50 guests. In turn, there were five dinner tables in total.

“Keep in mind, this is the first time I have been to a birthday dinner like this,” he prefaced.

Nonetheless, he agreed to go with his girlfriend. But once they arrived, he and his girlfriend were seated at a table with six other women and no other men.

At the same time, the other tables had a bunch of guys mixed in to split each table’s overall bill.

Still, he didn’t say anything– even though usually, each table receives a bill, and all of the guys sitting there split the total.

“And if it’s a table with only girls, the girls split the bill amongst themselves,” he added.

