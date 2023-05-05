He Missed His Daughter’s Graduation To Be With His Sick Stepdaughter Years Ago, So He Promised To Miss His Stepdaughter’s Graduation To Make It Fair

When this 54-year-old man’s children were just 12 and 9-years-old, he tragically lost his wife. And understandably, the loss of their mother was devastating for his kids.

He did start dating a new woman named Doreen just four months after the death of his late wife, though. He also wound up marrying her and becoming a stepfather to her daughter Amy, who was just 5 years old at the time.

But unfortunately, his own son and daughter– who are now 25 and 22-years-old– never had a good relationship with Doreen or Amy. Still, since he became a part of Amy’s life when she was still so young, he sees Amy– who is now 18– as his own daughter.

And recently, his choice to prioritize his relationship with Amy over the relationship with his own biological kids has stirred up some serious drama.

It all stems back to about four years ago when Amy became very sick while visiting her grandparents. His stepdaughter even wound up needing emergency surgery, but it just so happened that all of these medical issues occurred only two days before his daughter Kay’s high school graduation.

Now, after he and Doreen rushed to be with Amy, he admitted to not communicating well with his daughter.

“At the time, Kay didn’t pick up my calls, so I left her a voicemail and several text messages– explaining what happened and telling Kay I was sorry, but I would make it up to her,” he recalled.

But, a few hours later, his daughter did call him back. And on the phone, she was apparently hysterical– accusing him of being a terrible father. On top of that, Kay claimed that if he did not go to her graduation, then he would be dead to her.

Despite this ultimatum from his own daughter, though, he chose to stay with and support his stepdaughter Amy.

