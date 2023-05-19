He Scared His 9-Year-Old Son One Night With A Halloween Mask, Making Him Cry For A Long Time, And His Wife Has Been Mad At Him Ever Since

One week ago, this 37-year-old man and his 10-year-old daughter were having a movie night. His 34-year-old wife was working super late that evening, and his 9-year-old son was out with one of his friends.

At 8 p.m., the mom of his son’s friend sent him a text saying she was going to drive him back home.

He said thank you to her and then informed his daughter that his son was about to be back. His daughter then mentioned that they should pull a prank on him.

His daughter specifically suggested that they scare him by jumping out from a hidden spot, and he thought it would be hilarious.

He and his daughter grabbed some Halloween masks that were pretty scary, and they shut the lights off before picking a hiding spot behind their couch.

He sent another text to the mom of his son’s friend, saying that he was watching a movie in their family room and to tell his son to come down there as soon as he got back to the house.

He heard his son arrive home and then walk down their stairs into the family room. As soon as his son got close enough to the hiding spot, he and his daughter leaped out from behind the couch and screamed.

“Now; here’s where I fully admit I messed up,” he explained. “I thought he’d just be startled for a second and then would laugh with us over the prank.”

