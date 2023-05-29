He Took A Girl To Dinner And She Ordered A Pu Pu Platter For 8 People

If you’re single, you know not all the dates you go on will lead to something. Some dates will be fantastic, and others will be…interesting, to say the least. Either way, they both translate into amusing tales that will captivate any audience.

TikToker Ethan (@themainahman) is talking about the worst date he ever had. So his worst date took place in 2015.

He drove an hour to pick her up and waited fifteen minutes in the rain for her to come outside. While he was waiting, her younger brother kept flashing him through the glass door.

When she finally came out, she played Angry Birds on her phone in the passenger seat of his car all the way to the restaurant. And she did not talk for the entire drive there. Seriously, what could be more awkward?

After arriving at the restaurant, she uttered her first words of the night, ordering a pu pu platter that was meant to feed eight people. Ethan confronted her about it, and she loudly accused him of fat shaming her.

But of course, he figured she was just taking advantage of him and planned to bring the leftovers back home to feed her family.

When they left the restaurant, it took four takeout boxes to carry all the leftover food. On the way back to her place, she spilled one of the boxes all over Ethan’s car and didn’t even attempt to clean it up.

As Ethan was getting ready to leave her house, she asked if he would give her a kiss goodnight. Ethan declined as politely as possible.

The girl became upset and unleashed her very vicious German Shepherd on Ethan. The dog bit him in the calf. And on the way home, he got a flat tire.

