He Wants To Ask For Feedback After Going On Dates With Women But Isn’t Sure If It’s Appropriate

For the past six months, this 28-year-old guy has been actively searching for a relationship. And throughout that time, he has managed to land a good amount of dates with various girls.

But unfortunately, none of these dates ever end up “sticking” or progressing.

On a few occasions, after he went on a second or third date with a new girl, he got hit with an all-too-familiar line.

“Hey, I like you, but I am not ready for a relationship right now,” the girls would say.

Then, after learning that, he would just stop seeing those particular women. While his dates claimed they just were not looking for a relationship, though, he sometimes had a gut feeling there was more to the story.

“I often feel like there is something about me that they find unattractive, but they just don’t want to tell me,” he revealed.

Now, he completely understands that if someone is not interested in dating him, then they don’t owe him an explanation or anything as to why.

Since this outcome has become a pattern in his quest for a relationship, however, it is really starting to bother him.

That’s why, recently, he has considered actually reaching out to a few of the girls to ask for some brutal honesty.

