Her Boyfriend Has A Female Best Friend, And She Thinks This Girl’s Behavior Is Out Of Line Because It Seems She Might Have A Crush On Her Boyfriend

I’ve heard some interesting stories about people being jealous or having concerns about their partner’s best friend, but I’ve never heard a story quite like this one.

One woman’s boyfriend is very close to his best friend, Lisa. He and Lisa have known each other for over a decade. They went to school together and now work for the same company. Their jobs allow them to work in multiple countries.

Her boyfriend told her that Lisa did mention having a crush on him when they were in school, but nothing came of it, and they were never romantically involved.

Lisa has a husband and got married at a very young age, but her relationship with her husband is quite strange.

“When my boyfriend got an opportunity to move to a new country for work, Lisa requested a transfer to the same country and relocated with him, leaving her husband behind,” she explained.

When her boyfriend decided to move back to their home country after a couple of years, Lisa followed right behind him and requested a transfer back.

Perhaps if this had only happened once, it wouldn’t seem so odd. But it certainly was not the first time Lisa dropped everything to be in the same place as her boyfriend.

A few months later, Lisa became pregnant. Unfortunately, her husband had to move to a different country for work for a while. Lisa’s job is flexible, and she can work remotely from anywhere, but she chose not to follow her husband.

However, her boyfriend had to move to the same country as Lisa’s husband for work a few years later. When Lisa heard that news, she finally decided to move there.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.