Her Boyfriend Quit His Job A Year Ago Without Telling Her, And She’s Been Paying For Everything Ever Since

This 31-year-old woman has a boyfriend 2 years older than her. A year ago, her boyfriend abruptly quit his job without even saying anything to her about it.

She learned about him quitting his job literally 2 days before their rent was due for the month. They used to share their expenses equally, so when she questioned her boyfriend if he had the rent for the month, that’s when he told her he quit.

She did ask her boyfriend why he quit, and he told her that just was “tired” working there. Ever since her boyfriend quit, she’s been stuck paying for absolutely everything.

She pays for their bills, their gas, their rent, their food, and she also pays for whatever her boyfriend decides he wants.

“I had to work 2 jobs while going to school for a while, it was hard,” she explained. “But I finally finished school a couple of months ago, and I found my dream job.”

“I make enough to live comfortably, even take care of my BF, and still have money for saving. However, I still want him to get a job to support himself because I think, as an adult, he needs a job. But I feel like he relies on me too much, and he thinks since my job pays well, he doesn’t have any reason to work.”

“He always says things like “You make good money now, so maybe you could buy me my dream car” or “You should open a business for me to run.”

It’s really upsetting to her that he has no interest in pitching in at all. If her boyfriend had a valid reason for not being able to work, she would be happy to financially support him, but that’s not the situation they’re in.

Her boyfriend is able to work, he just chooses not to. And if you’re wondering what he does all day, he plays video games, watches movies, and hangs out with his friends.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.