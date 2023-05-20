Her Cousin’s Fiancé Happened To Be Her Fling For Several Years Back In Summer Camp, But She Never Thought To Let Her Cousin Know About That

This young woman was incredibly close to her cousin as a child, and that has not changed as they grew older.

They now live in separate states completely, but they’re still just as close as ever. The literal distance hasn’t put a dent in their relationship at all.

Now, back when she was younger, she went to camp for a month every summer, and this went on for a couple of years.

The first year when she attended this camp, she was just your average camper. But the following year, she became a counselor in training, and then the year after that, she got to be a camp counselor.

“First year I met “Kenny,” and it was instant soul-crushing love where he was literally all I thought about for a year,” she explained.

“Next year, we actually dated (within the confines of being CIT, so we were very busy), and third year we actually found a way to essentially live together and talked about coordinating colleges, getting engaged, kids names and all that kind of stuff.”

“We drifted apart but would still text, and to be honest, I kind of always hoped we’d find ourselves back to each other.”

She didn’t ever end up getting back together with Kenny, but surprisingly, Kenny and her cousin wound up going to the same exact college, and they were in the same major too.

She found out that Kenny and her cousin were dating after she saw photos of them on social media together.

