Her Dad Cheated, And Then Her Mom Had A Mental Breakdown When She Said She’s Going To Live With Her Dad Since They’re Getting Divorced

This 19-year-old girl was always closer to her dad than her mom growing up. Her dad was always much more involved with her, and to this day, she would rather spend time with him.

Her dad was someone she could count on, and she never thought that he valued his job more than their family.

However, her mom was always way more into her career than being involved in her life, and that’s why she doesn’t really like her mom.

“I don’t hate my mom, but I don’t have nearly as close of a connection with her as I have with my father,” she explained.

“Her work was always prioritized over my father and me. It felt like my parents weren’t even married.”

“My mother recently found out that my father has been having an affair with a coworker of his for the past 2 months. I had no idea about this, so this definitely came as a shock to me. They are getting a divorce, and my mother is planning on moving out of our house soon.”

Her mom informed her that she needs to begin packing up all of her belongings, that way, they are ready to move out as soon as a new lease is signed.

She honestly doesn’t want to live with her mom, though. Even though her dad cheating was awful, there’s no way she would feel comfortable living in a place alone with her mom.

She also can’t guarantee that her mom would even help support her, yet her dad she knows would be happy to keep doing that.

