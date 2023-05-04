Her Husband Is Thinking Of Leaving Her And Going Back To His Ex-Wife, And She’s Not Sure What To Do

This 27-year-old woman has been with her 44-year-old husband for 3 years now, and they just tied the knot in February, but her husband was married once before.

Her husband was with his ex-wife for 13 years, and her husband’s ex-wife truly was his best friend.

Initially, when she got together with her husband, things were pretty hard, but now they’re in a wonderful place.

Unfortunately, her husband’s ex-wife was a point of contention in their relationship early on. Her husband’s ex-wife cheated on him and also left him for another guy, so he kicked her out of the house, although she was not ready to accept the end of their relationship.

When she started dating her husband and her husband’s ex-wife finally saw them together and quite happy, she did finally move out of the house.

After her husband’s ex-wife moved out of the house, she thought that was the last they would be hearing from her, but she was wrong.

Not too long ago, her husband’s ex-wife came right back into his life, and her husband was open and receptive to talking to his ex-wife.

“She owned up to everything she did to hurt him, and he was interested in pursuing a friendship because of that,” she explained.

“There has been some issue in our living situation (the details I don’t want to get into right now). He is really torn about whether or not he wants to stay with me or get back with his ex.”

