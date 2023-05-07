Her Mother-In-Law Removed Her Ex-Husband As A Will Beneficiary After He Cheated On Her, So Now She And Her Son Will Be Inheriting Everything, But Her Ex Doesn’t Know

This 26-year-old woman named Amelie currently has a 5-year-old son, who she welcomed into the world with her ex-husband.

But, her marriage eventually came crashing down after she found out that her ex had been cheating on her with his 28-year-old coworker named Bethany.

“I was two months pregnant with our second child when I found out,” she revealed. “And Bethany was going to have his child.”

However, she tragically wound up having a miscarriage. Yet, after suffering that loss, her ex proceeded to leave her in order to be with Bethany.

It has now been two years since her ex and Bethany had their child. Although, her in-laws have completely taken her side in the separation.

In fact, her mother-in-law essentially cut off her ex-husband, Bethany, and their child– choosing to fully support her and her son instead.

She absolutely adores her in-laws, too, and claims that they are the best of friends with her own parents.

Her mother-in-law reportedly loves her and her son more than anything– which seriously frustrates her ex’s mistress.

Apparently, as soon as news of the affair came out, her in-laws immediately cut contact with her ex-husband. And this made Bethany extremely jealous since her ex’s mistress realized her child would not know what it was like to have grandparents.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.