Her Recipe For Lemon Basil Burrata Makes For A Gorgeous Summer Appetizer

Kick off your dinner party with a gorgeous summer appetizer that you can put together by simply combining a few fresh ingredients on a plate.

A TikTok creator named Feta (@fettysfoodblog) has a recipe for lemon basil burrata served with crunchy garlic toast. It’s the appetizer of your dreams!

The creamy burrata infused with a hint of citrus and pungent herbs makes it aromatic and refreshing.

If you have not yet discovered what burrata is, you will find yourself enchanted by what it has to offer. On the surface, burrata looks just like a ball of fresh mozzarella.

While it is actually made from mozzarella, it differs slightly. Where mozzarella has a more elastic texture, burrata is softer and has a luxurious filling.

Its exterior is solid cheese, but the inside contains a smooth, velvety mixture of rich cream and cheese curds. It creates the ideal balance of contrasting textures.

So if this recipe seems like something you would be interested in trying, keep on reading to learn how to prepare the appetizer!

Ingredients:

8 ounces of burrata cheese

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of fresh basil

1 lemon

1 baguette

1 clove of garlic

