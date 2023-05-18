He’s Concerned About His Marriage After He Found Out His Wife Is Going On An Overnight Hiking Trip With Her Male Coworker

Have you ever had a spouse or partner who was really close friends with someone of the opposite gender?

It makes some people very uncomfortable, and they assume there is automatic competition.

One man has recently been concerned about his relationship with his wife after discovering she’d be going on an overnight trip with her male friend and coworker.

He’s 25 years old, and his wife is 24. Recently, a new guy started working at her office, and they’ve really hit it off.

“I’m all for new friends regardless of their gender,” he said.

“We haven’t really had a relationship with insecurity about friendships of another gender. I have friends that are girls; she has friends that are guys. It’s basically always worked for us.”

Despite that, his wife has started getting closer and closer to her new coworker over the last few months, and it’s beginning to affect their relationship.

For instance, she texts back and forth with this guy all the time, and he often finds her texting instead of listening to him, which especially bothers him because he already does so much to support her, including taking on most of the household chores.

She’s also started going out with her coworker after work for drinks and food. Sometimes she stays out with the guy late into the night. Although she’ll usually text him to let him know she’s going out, she never invites him to join them.

