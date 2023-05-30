He’s Embarrassed By His Girlfriend’s Style And Feels She Dresses Too Inappropriately, But He Isn’t Sure How To Broach The Topic

This 28-year-old guy has been dating his girlfriend, who is also 28, for almost four years. And since their relationship has been going great, discussions about marriage are becoming increasingly more serious.

However, there is one thing holding him back from tying the knot: his girlfriend’s clothing choices.

According to him, his girlfriend is “not maturing” when it comes to style, and that is kind of concerning to him.

For context, when they first entered a relationship, his girlfriend was actually pretty conservative in terms of wardrobe. But then, as they continued dating, he started encouraging her to be confident and show herself off a little more.

“I would even be the one to buy her the most revealing outfits, as sometimes she wouldn’t feel confident enough to buy them herself,” he explained.

Anyway, that was great throughout their earlier twenties since they would go out with their friends a lot.

“And who doesn’t love their girlfriend being the [hottest] and best looking in the place?” he added.

Now that they are both a bit older, however, he feels like his girlfriend just does not dress appropriately for outings most of the time.

For instance, they sometimes go out for nice dinners– like most couples. But, for these dates, his girlfriend tends to choose outfits that are extremely revealing.

