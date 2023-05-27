He’s Refusing To Frame A Piece Of Art That His Girlfriend’s Sister Made For Her Because It’s Too Expensive

When someone asks you what you want for your birthday, and you give them a very specific answer, you would hope that means they’d get it for you!

One man’s girlfriend asked him to frame a piece of his sister’s art that she bought for her birthday, and now he’s refusing to because he says it’s too expensive.

He’s 32 years old and lives with his 27-year-old girlfriend of five years, Sarah.

He also has a sister named Jane, who is the same age as Sarah. Sarah and Jane have much in common, so they’ve become very close over the years. Jane is an artist and recently had the exciting opportunity to have some of her artwork hung up and sold during a showcase event at a gallery.

He and Sarah got dressed up and went to the showcase to support Jane. While there, Sarah saw a painting of Jane’s that she fell in love with.

“I also like the painting, but I’ll be the first to admit I’m not really an art guy, and I don’t really ‘get’ it,” he explained.

“I love my sister, and I think the painting is really pretty, but it almost brought Sarah to tears when she saw it. She went and bought it immediately.”

Sarah bought Jane’s $200 painting with her own money and excitedly brought it home. She didn’t have a way to hang it up right away, so she kept it in their spare room for safekeeping until she could get it framed.

Sarah’s birthday was not long after the art showcase, so he asked her what she would like, and she told him she wanted Jane’s painting to be professionally framed.

