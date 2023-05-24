He’s Threatening To Kick His Teen Son Out If His Son Buys A $35,000 Truck For His Lumber Business

This 42-year-old man has a 19-year-old son who now wants to purchase a truck that costs $35,000. And he could not be more disappointed.

Apparently, when his son was 16, his son went against his advice and dropped out of high school as soon as possible. So, ever since then, he detailed how his son has been making “dumb schemes” to earn money.

For instance, his son purchased an old and broken sawmill for $500. Then, after getting it to work, his son started selling lumber– which he has “supposedly” been doing for the past couple of years.

And recently, the truck that his son used to transport all of his gear up dirt back roads finally broke down. Unfortunately, the truck cannot be repaired, either.

That’s why his son now wants to buy a brand-new pick-up truck– although he is not sure of the exact make and model.

“I don’t know what my son wants to get exactly, and I don’t care. All I know is that it’s a terrible financial decision,” he revealed.

“And I’m tired of these antics of his and that he needs to get a real job or go to college.”

So, he wound up claiming that if his son bought the truck, that would be his last straw. In fact, his son would get kicked out immediately if the truck was purchased.

Then, he even took it one step further and said that unless his son “actually” started to get his life on track, then he would be kicked out within a couple of months.

