Hey Recent College Grads, Having Good Etiquette Really Sets You Apart, So Here Are A Few Things To Keep In Mind While Job Searching

Graduating from college and finally entering the “real world” is often terrifying.

All of a sudden, you are expected to go from constantly seeing friends and learning in a classroom environment to applying for jobs, figuring out your finances, and getting accustomed to a typical nine-to-five schedule. And all of this is largely completed by yourself, without the constant support of your social circle.

But whether you plan to take a few months off or dive right into the workforce, there is one thing that can set you up for success and make you stand out from the crowd: having good etiquette.

New college graduates are hungry, determined, optimistic, and flexible. However, they are also often underestimated due to age, lack of experience, and, sometimes, a lack of maturity.

That’s why knowing how to carry yourself is crucial– whether you are entering an interview room or attending a social gathering. You never know who you will meet that can help get you one step closer to your goals.

Essential Etiquette For Recent Grads

The first step in refining your presence is knowing how to introduce yourself– as well as how this protocol differs in various settings.

When at a networking event, you may choose to state your name as well as your title. If you have not yet landed a job in your field of choice, you could instead explain how you recently earned a degree in your field and are searching for new opportunities.

Now, at a non-work-related social outing, mentioning your title may not always feel appropriate. Nonetheless, it is still important to introduce yourself kindly. Afterward, conversations may flourish and allow you to share more about your background– building connections that could be valuable in the future.

