His Dad Tricked Him Into Attending His College Reunion So They Could Pretend To Be A Happy Family

It’s always a shame when people have to deal with mean family members at home who act like everything in their lives is perfect whenever they’re out in public.

This happened to one young man whose father tricked him into attending his college reunion so they could pretend to be a happy family. But in reality, his dad had kicked him out of the house two years prior.

He’s 20 years old and sadly grew up knowing that his parents didn’t want him and that he was ‘an accident.’

“As a result, I pretty much raised myself until I was kicked out at eighteen,” he said.

“I won’t lie, it hurt being rejected by the people who were supposed to love me, but I’m at peace with it.”

Since his parents kicked him out of their house two years ago, he’s been living with his aunt and attending college.

His parents hardly contacted him until six months ago, when they started calling him and profusely apologizing for how they treated him in the past.

He wasn’t sure how he felt about getting back in touch with them, but their apologies seemed genuine, so he continued to call them. Things were going well until they invited him out to dinner with them.

“I showed up at the restaurant expecting a quiet dinner and a heart-to-heart,” he explained.

