His Dad’s Getting Married To His Mistress, And His Mom’s Distraught That He’s The Best Man

When your parents split up, and one of them enters a relationship with someone else, it can be really hard to navigate the situation.

One man is struggling with what to do after his mom started giving him grief when she found out he would be the best man in his father’s wedding to his mistress.

He’s 27-years-old and has a 29-year-old sister. When they were teenagers, their parents went through a very brutal divorce.

Overall, their mom and dad’s marriage wasn’t a great one, as they fought a lot leading up to their divorce.

“It seemed that they were unable to decide anything as a couple without arguing,” he remembered.

“As I was growing up, more often than not, my father would end up sleeping in the guest bed in my room instead of sleeping in his own bedroom.”

When he was 17 and his sister was 19, his dad sat them down and told them he planned to ask their mom for a divorce.

He asked them how they felt about that, and they both revealed to their dad that they had seen it coming.

That night, his dad asked his mom for a divorce, and she freaked out, begging him not to leave her. The night ended with a visit from the police, who their neighbors had called because his mom’s begging cries were so loud.

