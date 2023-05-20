His Daughter Is Getting Bullied On The Bus, But He Won’t Drive Her To School Because He Thinks This Will Be A Lesson In Taking The Easy Way Out Of Things

This 43-year-old man and his 41-year-old wife have a daughter who is 11-years-old. Every morning during the week, his wife leaves their house at about 6 a.m. and heads off to work.

His daughter’s bus then arrives a short time later, usually around 6:45, to take his daughter to school in the mornings.

Now, he doesn’t need to leave to go to work, as he works from home. He normally has a conference each morning at 8 a.m.

So, he admits that he does have plenty of time every morning to drive his daughter to school in lieu of making her take the bus.

“Even though I have a big enough time window to take my daughter to school, I insisted that she rode on the bus so that she would have her own independence,” he explained.

“She made friends on the bus and enjoyed taking it after just a few weeks. Suddenly though, a boy that rides the same bus started picking on her.”

His daughter has said that this boy who is bullying her is calling her terrible things. The boy will call her “fat,” “ugly,” and “piggy,” among other awful names.

Right after his daughter let him and his wife know what was going on the bus with this boy, his wife turned around and expected him to be happy to drive her to school in the morning.

Instead of agreeing with his wife, he said no. He has no interest in driving his daughter to school in the mornings.

