His Ex Thinks He’s A Creep For Dating A Girl Who Is More Than A Decade Younger Than He Is, But He Thinks She’s Only Saying That Because She Wants To Get Back Together

This 33-year-old guy met a 22-year-old girl through one of his female friends at work. Things started out with him casually talking to this new girl while at work, and they discovered that they really have a lot in common.

He then started seeing that this girl was clearly into him and went out of her way to flirt with him or shoot him looks from across the room. Things got more heated, and she began brushing up against him.

“She’s funny, intelligent, and beautiful, so I figured I’d go for it,” he explained. “I didn’t think about her age because I assumed she was around the same age as myself and our mutual friend.”

He then found out that this girl is more than a decade younger than he is, and she knew about his age before he knew about hers.

This girl isn’t concerned with being 11 years apart in age, and he wasn’t initially either since they have a lot of similar interests.

But then, when his friends found out that she’s so much younger than him, they were not all on board or supportive.

“Most of them say it’s fine, but I have one particularly vocal friend that says it’s weird,” he said. “My most vocal friend also happens to be my ex (33f), who I’m beginning to think still has feelings for me.”

“She’s constantly telling me 11 years is too big of a gap, and it’s creepy that I’m thinking about dating a 22-year-old. She’s also been getting touchy with me lately, which does make me uncomfortable.”

“I get the feeling that she’s so vocal with her opinion because she wants me to drop this girl so we can get back together.”

