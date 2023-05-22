His Fiancée’s Sister Said He Wasn’t Invited To Her Wedding Because She Wasn’t Giving Plus Ones, But Then He Found Out That She Lied And Included Everyone Except Him

This 27-year-old man and his 28-year-old fiancée have been with one another for about a year, and they got engaged after 6 months of dating.

He and his fiancée are going to be getting married next fall, and they are already creating their guest list.

His fiancée has a huge family, whereas he is an only child, and he feels that he’s ended up becoming quite close to his fiancée’s family.

His fiancée has a sister that he really feels close to, and he and his fiancée frequently go to her house to play board games and hang out.

His fiancée’s sister is now pregnant, and she’s engaged too. Not that long ago, his fiancée mentioned her sister wanted to get married ASAP because she didn’t want their family to be disappointed, which would happen if she welcomed the baby before tying the knot.

“I’ve done a lot for her sister and soon-to-be husband,” he explained. “I planned a birthday party for his son-from-another-marriage, I’ve given her rides, always brought small gifts when I would visit.”

“I’ve gone as far as to stop everything I was doing to help her during a health scare while she was pregnant. I really felt like a part of the family. Fast forward. In a text to my fiancée upon announcing her wedding, her sister made it a point to say, “It’s a small wedding, no plus ones. OP can come to the dinner afterward.”

“All fine by me. I honestly don’t really mind, as ceremonies can be dull, and I understood why she would only want to have immediate family at her small wedding.”

The morning of the wedding arrived, and he was supposed to help his fiancée get ready before taking her to her sister’s house for the wedding.

