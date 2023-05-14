His Nephew Asked To Borrow His Car For Prom Night, And When He Said No, His Nephew Threw A Fit

When you’re an adult, the idea of letting a teenager borrow your car can be cringe-worthy, especially one who just got their license. It’s especially nerve-racking if you have a car that isn’t intended for first-time drivers.

One man recently upset his nephew after telling him he couldn’t take his car to prom.

He’s 32-years-old and a very dedicated uncle to his sister’s kids. He has an 18-year-old nephew named Josh and a 16-year-old niece named Sarah. He’s been very generous with them and is supportive of their interests. He’s also set aside money for each of them to use for college, travel, etc.

He takes a lot of pride in his car, which is a ’72 Challenger. His car has a lot of special modifications that give it a lot of power. Only an experienced driver should ever be behind the wheel of his car, and he describes it as “not a beginner-friendly car.”

However, Josh has taken quite an interest in his car. Although he’s 18, Josh only got his driver’s license three months ago. He’s pretty skeptical of Josh’s driving skills, considering he had to take the test three times.

Nevertheless, he’s been in the car with Josh before and has tried to help him get used to the road. Needless to say, he still has some experience to gain.

On the other hand, Sarah is a great driver and got her license right after her 16th birthday. She is also passionate about cars in general and has gone with him to car shows. She has a modified Miata and loves driving it around everywhere.

His niece and nephew’s interests in driving mostly stem from him.

“I bought both of them their first cars after they got their licenses and try to keep everything as close to fair as I can with them,” he said.

