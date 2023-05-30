His Son Invited His 5-Year-Old Half Brother To Walk Across The Stage With Him At His Graduation, And After A Teacher Reprimanded Him For This, He Got Banned From Campus For His Response

Last Friday, this man’s son, Brandon, graduated from high school. He attended Brandon’s graduation ceremony, along with his ex (who is Brandon’s mom), his current wife, the two children he has with Brandon’s mom, and the 5-year-old son, Grant, he has with his new wife.

Even though Grant is little, he knew that Brandon’s graduation ceremony was a very special and meaningful day.

Grant made a card for Brandon and also got him a giant lollipop to celebrate. At the graduation ceremony, Brandon was sitting directly in front of them.

So, he told Grant that he should go up to Brandon to give him the gifts that he had for him. Grant got up and walked right over to Brandon, and Brandon’s classmates were “showering” Grant with loads of attention.

“The ceremony began, and Grant was just sitting on Brandon’s lap,” he explained. “I thought about going over there, but if Grant was being trouble then Brandon would tell him to go back to us.”

“They called my son’s name, and he walked the stage with Grant. It was a lot of fun for them. After the ceremony, a teacher came to Brandon and told him he shouldn’t have let his brother on the stage.”

“It’s a privilege for graduating seniors only. My son told her that she was “dismissed” and turned his back on her. He didn’t really know her. I thought she was out of line, so I laughed at her.”

Right after he laughed out loud at the teacher, she just walked off and left them alone, and he figured that was the end of it.

Well, he was wrong. Later on, he got an email from the Vice Principal of Brandon’s school. The Vice Principal informed him that Brandon embarrassed that teacher, and so he was kicked off campus and no longer allowed to come back until he issued an apology to her.

