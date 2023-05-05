His Wife Is A Teacher, And She Used To Work 20 Extra Hours A Week That She Wasn’t Paid For, But When She Decided To Stop Doing That, The Assistant Principal Accused Her Of Poor Performance

Teaching is a career that can be valuable and rewarding. But in recent years, the job has become more tiring and thankless than anything else.

The number of teachers that are quitting has reached an all-time high. According to The Wall Street Journal, at least 300,000 public school teachers and other staff members have left the profession between February 2020 and May 2022.

Pandemic-related stresses, safety concerns, student behavior challenges, and rapidly changing technology have contributed to the mass exodus of school teachers from the field of education.

That’s not to mention dealing with low pay, the lack of work-life balance, and problems with parents who view teachers as glorified babysitters.

It’s no wonder that thousands of teachers are fleeing the field of education and refusing to undergo poor treatment any longer. After all, few other people in the workforce have to face so many barriers just to do their job.

One story that went viral on Reddit truly showcases just how underappreciated and overworked teachers are. The story was shared by a teacher’s husband, detailing some of the nonsense that teachers are forced to endure.

In the post, he explained that his wife is a fifth-grade English teacher in Washington, DC. She has been experiencing burnout due to the expectation that she needs to continue working outside of school hours.

After speaking with her husband, her union representative, and her therapist, she decided to cut back on the amount of work she would be doing for the school.

In the past, she was putting in twenty extra unpaid hours every week.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.