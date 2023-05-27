Honey Mustard BLT Chicken Sliders Will Make Any Get-Together This Weekend Feel More Special

How will you be celebrating Memorial Day weekend? Will you be having a family picnic, barbecuing in the backyard, or enjoying your food poolside?

Whatever direction you decide to take your celebrations, turn the party up a notch with a good batch of sliders.

TikToker Mallory (@badbatchbaking) is showing you how to make these tasty honey mustard chicken BLT sliders that will make any get-together feel more special.

The most desirable aspect of these sliders is that they can be prepared in under thirty minutes!

Still, you won’t be able to get enough of the juicy chicken balanced with the delightful crispy crunch of bacon and the tanginess of golden honey mustard.

First, season your chicken tenders with blackened seasoning. Cook them on a grill or in a skillet until they are fully cooked.

While the chicken is cooking, assemble the tomatoes and lettuce for the sliders. You can even include red onion, although that is entirely optional.

Afterward, make a garlic butter mixture to spread on the sandwiches later. In a bowl, combine melted butter with chopped parsley and garlic.

Then, grab your slider buns and slice them in half horizontally but leave them conjoined. Toast them in the oven until they’re golden brown. Add mayonnaise onto the buns and place the cooked chicken on top.

Next, drizzle golden mustard or honey mustard onto the chicken. Arrange a slice of Colby-Jack cheese and bacon over each piece of chicken.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.