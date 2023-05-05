I Know You’ve Heard Of A To-Do List, But Did You Know A Not-To-Do List Can Help You Stop Some Of Your Bad Habits?

To-do lists are the key to productivity for many people. They make everyday life much easier by providing one place to organize the tasks you want to accomplish.

No one can deny the power of to-do lists in helping you meet your goals. But sometimes, what can help further increase your productivity is a not-to-do list.

Simply put, a not-to-do list is a compilation of all the activities you are not going to do. Your to-do list can become filled with items quickly, causing you a lot of overwhelm.

Then, when you’re not able to complete everything on your list, the stress takes over. The not-to-do list forces you to set boundaries and say no to certain tasks so you don’t end up swamped with an insurmountable series of things to do.

So what should you add to your not-to-do list? You can include components from all aspects of your life, not just for work. Anything that drains you or doesn’t contribute much value to your life should be jotted down.

Maybe you have some bad habits you know you shouldn’t engage in, but you just can’t help it. For example, even though you’ve already got a lot on your plate, you’re completing a task that could easily be someone else’s responsibility.

Everyone’s list will look a little different because not all the same things apply to every individual. Here are some more specific examples of items you can include if they resonate with you.

Do not spend too much time on social media. It’s too easy to fall down a rabbit hole of continuous scrolling through other people’s perfectly curated pictures.

This can lead to you comparing yourself to others, which has a negative impact on your mental health. Allow yourself a limited amount of time to browse through social media, then stay off it the rest of the time.

