If You Want To Enjoy What The Internet Is Considering One Of The Most Gorgeous Loaves Of Banana Bread, Try This Recipe

One of the easiest and best desserts to make is banana bread. It’s the perfect thing to make when you have bananas going bad, and it’s just overall delicious.

There are so many banana bread recipes with different techniques and add-ins, but one loaf of banana bread has caught the attention and adoration of over a million people online.

TikTok content creator Mitchell Sheehan (@mitchell.sheehan) had people on the internet fawning over the beautiful loaf of banana bread he baked and posted a video of back in March.

It really is a luscious-looking loaf of banana bread, with visible hunks of nuts and chocolate chips, as well as a carefully placed thin, longways slice of banana on top.

Mitchell’s video, which was just him filming himself taking the aesthetically pleasing loaf out of its pan, received over one million likes on TikTok and tons of comments from people who said it was the most beautiful loaf of banana bread they had ever seen.

Of course, people also begged for the recipe, and Mitchell kindly shared it.

Mitchell mashes up four overripe bananas in a large bowl to start his banana bread. He then adds half a cup of sour cream, a teaspoon of vanilla extract, two eggs, one tablespoon each of honey and maple syrup, and finally, a melted stick of butter to the bananas and stirs to combine.

In a separate bowl, Mitchell adds one and a half cups of all-purpose flour, a teaspoon of baking soda, a third cup each of white and brown sugar, and half a teaspoon of salt, then whisks the dry ingredients together until they’re combined.

Mitchell says you can optionally add a teaspoon of cinnamon and a half teaspoon of nutmeg.

