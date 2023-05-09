If You’re A Fan Of Seafood And Ricotta, This Recipe For Garlic Shrimp Stuffed Shells Is For You

Do you love seafood and ricotta stuffed shells? If garlic shrimp and pasta are your love languages, you don’t have to choose one or the other.

With this garlic shrimp stuffed shells recipe, you can experience the best of both worlds. Turn two of your favorite dishes into one outstanding meal!

The fresh garlicky shrimp will brighten up these shells stuffed with ricotta and topped with a homemade sauce.

TikToker Sheila Williams (@shewillevolve) has a video showing how to put it together, and over three million people have already viewed it.

You can serve garlic shrimp stuffed shells for a weeknight family meal at home or a large dinner party crowd.

Either way, you better believe that people will be devouring that dish like there’s no tomorrow.

First, boil jumbo pasta shells according to the package’s instructions. In a pan, sauté the shrimp with butter and minced garlic. Once cooked, remove the shrimp and set it aside to cool.

For the sauce, add one tablespoon of sun-dried tomato oil, three-quarters of a jar of garlic marinara, a tablespoon of parsley, and one cup of cream. Simmer the sauce on low for three minutes.

Next, dice the shrimp. Then, in a bowl, mix fifteen ounces of ricotta, chopped shrimp, half a cup of spinach, a cup of mozzarella cheese, and half a cup of diced sun-dried tomatoes.

In place of spinach, you could also use grated broccoli!

