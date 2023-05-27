If You’re Trying To Feed A Crowd This Weekend, Check Out Her Recipe For Peruvian Chicken Thighs That Go Right On The Grill

It’s time to get the grills going! If you’re looking to feed a crowd this Memorial Day weekend, TikToker Carissa Stanton (@broccyourbody) has just the recipe for you.

She’s sharing how she makes tender, juicy Peruvian chicken thighs smothered with a green sauce that has the perfect level of spice. It’s simple, filling, and extremely delicious!

Plus, you can make the chicken marinade and green sauce ahead of time. So eliminate the stress of hosting and stop scrambling around to try to feed your hungry guests by preparing everything the day before.

On the actual day of the barbecue, the only thing you’ll need to make a fuss over is heating up the food and sipping on a refreshing drink or two.

To start, the recipe calls for one and a half pounds of skinless, boneless chicken thighs.

Season the chicken thighs with two tablespoons of olive oil, two teaspoons of paprika, a teaspoon of cumin, a teaspoon of kosher salt, a half teaspoon of dried oregano, three cloves of minced garlic, a quarter cup of cilantro, and a half teaspoon of black pepper.

In addition, squeeze in the juice from one lime. While the chicken is marinating, get to work on the spicy green sauce.

For the green sauce, you’ll need a half cup of Greek yogurt, sour cream, or mayonnaise. Next, add a clove of garlic, one cup of cilantro, a half teaspoon of kosher salt, one small jalapeño, and the juice from one lime.

Make sure to extract the seeds from the jalapeño. If you want the sauce to not be as spicy, use half of the pepper instead.

Then, blend all the ingredients together in a food processor to create the green sauce.

