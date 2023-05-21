Mother’s Day Shouldn’t Be The Only Weekend You Celebrate Your Mom, And If She’s A Sangria Fan, Here’s A Fun Drink You Can Make For Her

Mother’s Day has come and gone, but just because only one day of the year is dedicated to the mothers in our lives, that doesn’t mean you have to stop celebrating Mom anytime soon.

Moms spend so much of their time supporting everyone around them. From driving us to soccer practice to cooking us dinner each night, they have done it all and still continue to do so.

With that being said, it is a given that mothers deserve to be pampered and spoiled every single day. So keep the celebrations going this weekend with a lovely, summery treat your mom can sip on.

Is your mom a fan of sangria? If so, TikToker Kelly (@yellowbellykelly) has a recipe for homemade sangria that is very easy to make and tastes great.

It’s sweet, fresh, and flavored with a combination of fruits, wine, and juice. There’s a kick to it, but you won’t even be able to tell that it contains alcohol because of how much it tastes like candy.

To get started, slice up a pineapple and use flower-shaped cookie cutters to carve out pieces of pineapple.

Cut a papaya and mango in half and repeat with the cookie cutters.

Next, add the cutout fruit shapes to a large pitcher. You can also toss in a handful of strawberries to make it more berrylicious!

Afterward, pour in a bottle of Pinot Grigio, a half cup of orange juice, a cup of pineapple juice, two ounces of Cointreau, two ounces of brandy, and two ounces of agave syrup to act as a sweetener.

