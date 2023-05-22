She Admits That She’s A Completely Toxic Girlfriend And She Doesn’t Have A Lot Of Time Left To Fix Her Behavior

A 19-year-old girl admits that she’s a completely toxic girlfriend, and the guilt she has over her behavior is eating her alive.

She isn’t able to really do anything to change her behavior, though, as she doesn’t have enough money to pay for therapy on a regular basis, and she also can not afford to pay for medication.

She’s currently in a relationship with her 20-year-old boyfriend, and she screams at him over every tiny thing.

If her boyfriend does not respond to a text she sends him immediately, she winds up screaming at him.

If her boyfriend does not agree with her about a topic, she also ends up screaming at him in response.

“Arguments will ensue, and I have to lock myself in a room, pacing around, crying, hitting things,” she explained.

“Typically, he apologizes and tries to tell me he can’t help me, can’t deal with the situation if I’m acting this way.”

“I’m aware that this behavior is shameful and inappropriate; I try to apologize and try my best to keep my composure afterward. But he’s getting tired because he knows the same behavior will repeat. And yet, he REFUSES to leave my side.”

“It hasn’t always been like this; we’ve been together since we met early on in high school. I just feel like something broke inside my brain these past 2 years.”

