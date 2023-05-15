She Asked Her Boyfriend Where They Would Be Eating Two Days Before Their Dinner Date To Accommodate Her Celiac Disease, But He Called The Conversation Stupid

This 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 21, decided to go out for a dinner date this past Saturday night.

In the past, they never had any issues eating outside of their home, either. However, she recently discovered that she has celiac disease. And since they live in a small town, she barely knows of any restaurants that serve gluten-free food.

Due to this, she now likes to know where they are going in advance. That way, she can speak with the restaurant and see what gluten-free options they can provide.

So, two days before their dinner date, she was talking with her boyfriend at around 10:50 p.m. after a long day of college classes. And eventually, her boyfriend claimed he was going to sleep.

But before he could go, she asked her boyfriend to wait and inquired about what he wanted to eat on Saturday.

At the time, her boyfriend said he wasn’t sure and just told her to decide. However, she pointed out how it was always up to her to pick and asked for his help.

By that point, her boyfriend claimed he just didn’t care and told her it was stupid to have that conversation a whole two days before their date. He also said he wanted to have some private time in peace before going to bed.

And honestly, this really upset her. Still, she recalled how her boyfriend kept going.

“He proceeded to tell me how his superior mind would solve my problems and told me to join on some Facebook group for gluten-free people in my area,” she explained.

