She Caused Quite A Stir When She Shared What She Ate On Her Wedding Day

If you’ve ever had a wedding, you probably ate some pretty delicious food. Many brides will eat very healthily before their wedding to feel great while wearing their dress. Then, once the big day comes, you should eat what makes you happy and in the mood to celebrate.

One health and fitness content creator recently caused quite a stir when she shared what she ate on her wedding day.

Sam Cutler (@thefitfatale) is a health and lifestyle influencer with a large following on TikTok. Many of her videos are focused on healthy eating and giving fitness tips.

Sam recently got married in what looked like a fairytale wedding. She was a stunning bride, and it looked like she and her loved ones had a great night.

However, after sharing a video of everything she ate on her wedding day, many TikTok viewers were shocked by the kind of food she ate during the celebratory occasion. Some have compared how Sam ate at her wedding to how “almond moms” eat daily.

Of course, we don’t want to tease people for how they eat or ‘yuck someone’s yum,’ but Sam’s wedding day menu has certainly caused some controversy and even concern online. After all, she did describe herself as a “health-focused bride.”

Sam started off her wedding morning by drinking a protein smoothie from Playa Bowls while she got ready.

Then she explained that her maid of honor fed her a few bites from a grain salad before she drank a green smoothie.

Some brides and their bridal parties like to enjoy pastries and champagne as they get ready for a wedding, but Sam and her bridesmaids mostly snacked on a “huge” vegetable platter in the bridal suite.

