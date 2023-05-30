She Cut A Bad Date With A Guy Short By Getting Up From The Table And Leaving

If you have been in the dating scene for a while, you know how much time and energy can go into meeting people for a first date.

As you’re getting ready, you can only hope that it is a good use of your time and that you enjoy your experience.

Unfortunately, this is not always the case. Most people have a first date story up their sleeve, where they recall feeling bored, uncomfortable, and feeling zero connection with the other person.

Out of trying to seem polite, you may have sat there and pushed through the entirety of the date, daydreaming about going back home to your PJs and your cat.

TikTok creator @datinginmanhattan shares a story about a first date that she cut short and emphasizes how doing this is perfectly fine and should be normalized.

She met this guy at a restaurant in New York and immediately got strange vibes. She went up to the bar to meet him and saw that he was already there inside the restaurant.

He comes over and explains to her how much he dislikes sitting at the bar and insists that they sit at a table in the restaurant instead. She went along with it, and they sat together at a table.

Sitting there, she noticed that the guy had a shopping bag with him, filled with groceries or other items she wasn’t quite sure what.

She also realized that a good amount of time had passed and no one had come to take their drink order, so she suggested to her date that maybe they should get someone’s attention.

