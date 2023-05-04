She Decided To Tell Her Teacher That Her Friend Cheated On One Of Their Recent Tests, And Now Her Friend Is Accusing Her Of Ruining Her Future

I think it would be nearly impossible to find someone who didn’t cheat or attempt to cheat at least once on a school test during their teenage years.

Wasn’t there at least one moment when you tried looking over the shoulder of the smart kid sitting in front of you when you were stumped on a test?

Cheating on tests happens in several different ways and is met with various consequences. One young woman recently got into an argument with her friend after deciding to tell their teacher that she had cheated on one of their recent tests.

She and her friend Madison are both 15-years-old and attend the same school. This school year, they were in the same English class.

Their school is very strict when it comes to cheating and plagiarism. Anyone caught cheating will have to face major consequences, and their school was always very open about this policy.

Despite that, Madison has always had a problem with cheating on tests. Madison often asks her for answers to certain test questions. If she takes a test before Madison, she’ll usually try to get her to say what was on the test.

Although she always refuses to help Madison cheat, their conversations really stress her out and annoy her.

Recently, they had a test in their English class. Their English teacher is one of the strictest regarding integrity and has no tolerance for cheating.

“As I open my computer to take the test, I see that in our class group chat, Madison has sent a list of specific answers to some questions on the test,” she recalled.

