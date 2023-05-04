She Forced Her Stepson To Share The Snacks He Bought With His Own Money With His Little Sister

If you’re a sibling, you know how annoying it can be when you’re forced to share something with your brother or sister.

One woman recently got into trouble with her stepson after she made him share the snacks he bought with his own money with his little sister.

She’s 32-years-old and has a husband who’s 40. Her husband has a 17-year-old son from a previous marriage, and together, they have an eight-year-old daughter and a seven-month-old baby.

Around Christmas this past year, her stepson got a job working at a Starbucks so he could have some spending money.

He’s been buying himself gaming equipment, clothes, and occasionally some snacks that are only meant for him.

“They’re not special snacks or anything, just Doritos or chips from the store,” she explained. “He likes to have some bags to eat while he’s playing.”

The other day he brought home a bunch of snacks he had bought himself after work. Her 8-year-old daughter went up to him and asked for some of the candy he had.

He told her no, that the sweets were his and that he bought them with his money so she couldn’t touch them. They argued back and forth for a while until her daughter started crying.

Her daughter came to her in tears and woke up the baby, so out of frustration, she told her stepson he had to share some of his candy with his little sister.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.