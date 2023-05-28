She Found Out A Year After She Started Talking To A Guy On A Dating App That He Was Using A Completely Fake Name

Dating apps are a convenient way to find love from the comfort of your own home. But becoming acquainted with someone from behind a screen comes with a few risks, as people are prone to lying on their profiles.

TikToker Theresa Rowley (@littledrownedrat) is explaining how she found out that a man she was talking to had used a fake name.

So she matched with “Sheldon” back in 2021. They were chatting on a dating app, then switched to text messaging.

One night, Theresa fell asleep and woke up the next morning to a barrage of texts from Sheldon. They started out normally, the first one being a selfie of Sheldon out drinking.

But as she scrolled down, she encountered text after text, occasionally interspersed with selfies. His last text was the most alarming, in which he accused Theresa of not texting him back because she was out with another guy.

“Sheldon, you flatter me. I’m just at home with my stuffed elephant. But even if I wasn’t, even if I was at home with a different kind of stuffed elephant, that’s my prerogative, right? We’ve never met,” said Theresa.

Theresa responded to his texts, saying she didn’t think they would work out. Sheldon tried to convince her that he had lashed out because he had been hurt before, but Theresa wasn’t buying it.

They did not have contact with each other again until about a year later. Theresa was at a bar where her friend was bartending when she saw Sheldon behind the bar as well.

So, of course, Theresa informed her friend about her experience with Sheldon. However, her friend stated that the guy’s name wasn’t Sheldon but Thomas.

