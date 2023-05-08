in Weddings She Gave Her Engagement Ring Back To Her Boyfriend Because She Hated Where He Proposed, So He Flipped The Script On Her by Chip Chick May 8, 2023, 5:00 am rostov777 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person paulrichstudio- stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only A man who was dating his girlfriend for 3 years decided he wanted to pop the question and ask her to marry him. Prev1 of 18Next See more Previous article In March, This 26-Year-Old From Florida Vanished After Getting Into A Pickup Truck With Two Men She Did Not Know Next article She’s Telling The Story About Her Wild Roommate Who Snuck Out Her Bedroom Window To Cheat On Her Boyfriend