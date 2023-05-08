in Weddings

She Gave Her Engagement Ring Back To Her Boyfriend Because She Hated Where He Proposed, So He Flipped The Script On Her

A man who was dating his girlfriend for 3 years decided he wanted to pop the question and ask her to marry him.

