She Got Her Family Got Kicked Out Of A Restaurant After She Started A Fight With Her Cousin

Have you ever gotten into an argument with family in a public place?

One woman and her family recently got kicked out of a restaurant after she started a fight with her cousin.

She’s 25 years old and has a cousin named Sarah, who is 29. She and Sarah see each other a lot but are very different people. She’s taking her time to figure out what she wants to do with her life and doesn’t have kids.

On the other hand, Sarah already has three children, two from a previous relationship and a newborn with her older boyfriend, MJ.

Sarah’s family situation is interesting, as her boyfriend is still married to another woman but originally told Sarah they had separated. Scandalously, not only was MJ still seeing his wife, but he secretly had a baby with her one week before Sarah had their baby.

Additionally, Sarah’s life is extra chaotic since her two other kids are very poorly behaved.

She found out this information from her mom, and Sarah had no idea she knew about her baby drama. That is, until recently.

She went out to dinner at a sushi restaurant the other night with her sister, her mom, Sarah, and MJ, who didn’t show up until it was time for dessert. It was her first time ever eating at a sushi restaurant, so she wasn’t very good at using chopsticks.

Immediately, Sarah started picking on her for not knowing how to use chopsticks and used it as an excuse to antagonize her the entire evening.

