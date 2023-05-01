She Had To Ask Her Friend Not To Attend Her Wedding As A Bridesmaid Or Even A Guest Because She’s Highly Allergic To Her Emotional Support Dog

Have you ever witnessed a bride kick a bridesmaid out of her wedding?

It happens sometimes for several reasons. For example, there could be a cost problem, and the bride has to cut down on her bridal party, a fight between the bride and one of her bridesmaids, etc.

One bride recently had to ask a friend not to attend her wedding as a bridesmaid or guest because she’s highly allergic to her emotional support dog.

The bride-to-be has known her friend Amy since elementary school. Although they aren’t very close anymore, Amy was the one who introduced her to her fiancé, so she asked her to be one of her bridesmaids.

When she had her first meeting with Amy for the wedding, Amy brought her pug named Spud. Unfortunately, although Spud is super cute, she’s very allergic to dogs. She mentioned this to Amy, but Amy said that Spud has to stay close to her because he’s her emotional support dog.

“I’m not very knowledgeable on support animals, but I respect their role, so I try to accept it,” she said.

However, not long into their meeting, she started feeling disgusting. She got hit with a ton of nasty symptoms because of her allergic reaction to Spud and felt terrible for the rest of the day.

She asked Amy if she could leave Spud at home during their next meeting, and she became very upset, telling her once again that she couldn’t.

For the next two meetings with Spud present, her allergies continued to hit her hard, and she realized she couldn’t be in the same room with the dog without turning into a mess. She knew she had to have another serious talk with Amy.

