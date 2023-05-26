She Has The Answer For How To Go About Getting Your Ex Back After You’ve Broken It Off With Them

Sometimes it’s hard to see the right person for you when they’re right in front of you. For anyone who’s ever been in a relationship with someone and been unsure if they were ‘the one’, leaving them and moving on can seem like the best choice in the moment.

While this can be an impulsive decision in order to try to move on quickly from a relationship, sometimes you realize afterward that you’ve made a mistake. What if your ex really was the right person? TikToker Sophie, @deepthinkingal, has the answer for how to go about getting your ex back after you’ve broken it off with them.

“If you’re going through a breakup, or you recently went through a breakup, and you want that person back,” she said. “I know how to do it.”

Now, every relationship is different, and every ex is going to react differently. However, Sophie swears that no matter what your messy breakup situation looks like, her solution will work for you.

“I’d say that this works on most situations; I’ve seen this work on the diciest of situations,” she said. “I like to call this the Exit Plan.”

What exactly does her plan entail? She breaks down her ‘Exit Plan’ into four separate parts that she equates to the ‘No Contact’ plan but with a “modern twist,” she said.

Each stage has a series of ‘to-do’s or specific things not to do in order to make your ex come crawling back to you.

Step one might sound familiar, as it’s the most popular rule that people have when thinking about contacting your ex after a breakup–don’t reach out to them.

“So step one is where it’s very similar to ‘No Contact’,” she said. “Basically, you are not gonna reach out to this sucker. You are not gonna reach out. If you are processing the breakup and waiting to respond to the text, don’t respond.”

